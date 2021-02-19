Opening of Schools

Schools will open their doors to our students in line with Public Health Guidance. All COVID-19 measures for health and safety and hygiene will continue to operate as they did before schools closed in December.Although staff have been in regular contact with students and families everyone at Education is excited at the prospect of having our students back in our school buildings to resume their learning and social development journeys.Students will now be able to be reunited with their peers and enjoy social interaction within their social bubbles which they have missed out on since schools closed at Christmas.

19-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR