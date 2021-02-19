ISOLAS LLP Retains Chambers & Partners Global Top Ranking

ISOLAS LLP has once again retained their ‘Band 1’ leading law firm ranking, further strengthening their world-class reputation.Often referred to as 'the gold-standard', Chambers delivers insight and analysis on the global legal profession that is unrivalled in its reach and depth. The Guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide, across a spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) based on their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client service.

