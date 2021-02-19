Hassans maintains a 19-year running streak as leading law firm in Gibraltar in Chambers and Partners

In a press release they add: Hassans continues to be considered at the top of its game by both local and international clients according to rankings announced today by the globally renowned legal directory, Chambers Global.

As a top ranked firm, Hassans has also been pleased to be asked this year to contribute overviews on Gibraltar and its business environment, providing global businesses and in-house counsel with a definitive insight into the jurisdiction.Chambers and Partners arrive at their rankings through collecting feedback and recommendations from both clients and peers of law and advisory firms, locally and internationally, and analysing the complexity and profile of the work that the firms are doing.

19-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR