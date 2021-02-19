Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 39 (39: residents / 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4,088 (+2)Self-isolation: 101Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 5Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 77Deaths with COVID-19: 11Total deaths: 88A total of 37,073 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

19-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR