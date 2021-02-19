Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 19th February 2021
Total tests done: 178,796
Test results pending: 54
Test results received: 178,742
Confirmed cases: 4,228 (+1)
Active cases: 39 (39: residents / 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,088 (+2)
Self-isolation: 101
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 5
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 77
Deaths with COVID-19: 11
Total deaths: 88
A total of 37,073 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
19-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR