Gibraltar Port Authority confirms explosion in the Bay Hong Kong registered bulk carrier CSSC Cape Town suffered an explosion aboard as the vessel entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters in the Bay of Gibraltar last night. The explosion appeared to be in the area of the vessel's forecastle. The cause of the explosion is as yet undetermined. The Gibraltar Port Authority immediately deployed paramedic assistance to the vessel. The vessel is loaded with coal. There is no fire aboard the vessel. The Captain of the Port has been in touch already with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras, who has offered all assistance in support of the operation to assist with the injured crew members.