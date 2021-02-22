CSSC CAPE TOWN EXPLOSION

The Gibraltar Port Authority is now able to provide the following additional information in relation to the incident involving the CSSC CAPE TOWN.

1. The Royal Gibraltar Police are attending on board the vessel to start preliminary investigation into cause of an explosion which occurred late on Friday evening, at approximately 2110hrs Central European Time (19th February 2021).2. Pending any contrary conclusion by the RGP in their currently open investigation, there is no reported reason at this point to suspect that any foul play gave rise to the explosion.3. The explosion resulted in a total of four crew members being injured.

