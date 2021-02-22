Beat up and cut out

St Joseph’s School is not just thousands of bricks or a set of converted military barracks, it is the cradle where generations of little hearts form more dreams than the night sky has stars.

The fragile formative years of our youth are tested in an environment of social bonding, where chemical makeups collide to create new stellar constellations. School represents the emotions, our stories and our love for each other. The other children’s voices sang like Reece’s favourite chorus on a long lost record, as uplifting and invigorating as he remembered it. With his Spiderman satchel slung over one shoulder, denoting a new found confidence, he took a moment to take in the fresh morning air and the cold but pleasant breeze kissing his cheeks.

