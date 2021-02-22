Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 33 (33: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4,103 (+6)Self-isolation: 69Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 5Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 79Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 91A total of 37,316 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

