Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 22nd February 2021
Total tests done: 180,819
Test results pending: 25
Test results received: 180,794
Confirmed cases: 4,232 (+4)
Active cases: 33 (33: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,103 (+6)
Self-isolation: 69
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 5
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 79
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 91
A total of 37,316 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
