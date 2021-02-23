Minister attends virtual Climate Change meeting

The Minister for Sustainability, Environment and Climate Change John Cortes last week participated in a virtual meeting on Climate Change, in preparation for the Climate Change Summit (COP26) that will be held in Glasgow later this year.

The meeting was organised by the British Embassy in Rome and the Italian Environment Ministry, as the UK and Italy are co-hosts of COP26.The meeting coincided with the 16th Anniversary of the entry into force of the Kyoto Protocol, the first global agreement on climate change.Dr Cortes attended both as Gibraltar Environment Minister and in his role as Chair of the UK Overseas Territories’ Environment Ministers’ Council, having been nominated to represent the OTs by UKOTA, the UK Overseas Territories’ Association.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR