Minister for Health announces 30,000 COVID 19 vaccinations already delivered and further doses on their way

In this time over 30,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine have now been administered in Gibraltar.As at close of play on Sunday 21st January, 17,826 people had received a first dose of the vaccine with 12,606 having also received a second dose and therefore being fully vaccinated. A total of 30,432 doses of the vaccine have now been given in Gibraltar.This coming week will see an increase in the average number of vaccines being given per day with both the vaccination units at St Bernard’s Hospital and at the former Primary Care Centre in the ICC operating at maximum capacity.

