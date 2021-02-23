Rotary Club of Gibraltar celebrate Rotary Day today

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has been helping your community over many years and continues to do so to this day.

Rotary Day, 23 February, will mark close to a year of responding to the pandemic emergency.It has been an extremely difficult year with two lockdowns in March 2020 and then again in January 2021 and many restrictions before and after. This has had a serious impact on our fundraising efforts.In spite of these lockdowns and restrictions we have still been able to fund raise and donate to local charities.

