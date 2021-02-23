The epic evolution of Grand Casemates square

After undergoing a dramatic refurbishment in the 1990’s the previous car park square became the home for a variety of bars and restaurants. Currently it’s one of the socializing hotspots in Gibraltar regardless of its contrasting past.Its history began in 1160 when the Muslim engineers decided that the beach would be the exact location they were going to lay down the foundations for the City of Victory. At the time Gibraltar was for the most part unpopulated. It was the Moroccan sultan Abd-al-Mummin who held the desire to create and establish a Muslim presence. He started by claiming the land from the Castle right down to the land below. The reason was that it would serve well as a place they could bring in their boats for repairs. Gibraltar then became the main port of the Merinids.

