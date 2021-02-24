Governor and Deputy Chief Minister visit latest find at Northern Defences

This impressive array of fortifications protected Gibraltar for centuries against a land attack from the north. Hundreds of tonnes of rubble and rubbish has been removed already to expose new defensive features which had been hidden or buried for decades. It will be recalled that a new defensive wall, Hanover Line (or El Muro de San Jose) was unearthed and that this dates back to 1627. A more recent find was the base of the Round Tower, which was the only part of the defensive network that fell to the enemy in 1705 and was subsequently retaken.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR