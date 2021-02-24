PRIZE WINNERS IN ART COMPETITION FOR YOUNG ARTISTS

An Art Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has been held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards in a brief event following COVID-19 Public Health guidelines. Twenty-one artists have submitted a total of thirty-three artworks.

