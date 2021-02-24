Has traditional Llanito been lost or is it evolving?
The first generation I want to looks at are senior citizens. The first things you will notice is those over the age of 80 have been through the Second World War which had an underlying effect on their education and upbringing when they were younger. Despite many Gibraltarians being evacuated to London; English was never the main language in Gibraltarians homes. Maybe, you had a very high standard of education or you came from an English born family and even still the probability of you speaking more Spanish than English was higher.
Has traditional Llanito been lost or is it evolving?
