PROMOTIONS FOR THE ROYAL GIBRALTAR REGIMENT

Warrant Officer 2 (WO2) Jeffries-Mor promoted from Colour Sergeant to Warrant Officer Class 2. WO2 Jeffries-Mor joined the Army in 1997 as an Infantry soldier and was promoted to LCpl in 2004 having completed his JNCO cadre. In 2011 he completed his ammunition NCO course resulting in his promotion to Cpl and took up his new role as unit ammunition NCO. In 2013 he was attached to JPDU Gibraltar where he took over the role of pool manager.

