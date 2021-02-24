POLICE COMMISSIONER DISAPPOINTED

The following is a reply by the Commissioner of Police Whilst the RGP welcomes the GPF’s survey, it remains disappointed with many of the statistics contained within it. However, it notes that, in the GPF’s words, ‘the results of this year’s survey are slightly more positive than in the two previous years.’

It also notes from the Survey that ‘officers are (now) treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve’ and that the GPF are ‘extremely pleased that Senior Management have allowed (them) to team up with Dignity at Work, with presentations to be delivered… to all officers of all ranks, inclusive of our Commissioner.’

24-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR