Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

25th February 2021
Total tests done: 184,349
Test results pending: 50
Test results received: 184,299
Confirmed cases: 4235 (+1)
Active cases: 20 (20: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4119 (+4)
Self-isolation: 86
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 80
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 92
A total of 38,117 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact
of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 20,443
Vaccines done (second dose): 12,928
