Back to school for Gibraltar’s student teachers

University of Gibraltar’s PGCE students have started placements across Gibraltar’s schools this week. The students have been eager to return to the school environment and meet their new classes and colleagues following a brief spell learning online during the lockdown. This is the students’ second placement during this one-year programme.
Minister for Education John Cortes said, “I am delighted to see the return of PGCE students to Gibraltar’s schools. Thank you to the hosting schools and in particular to the teaching staff and mentors for their hard work in making this happen.”
