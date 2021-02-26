We hope and pray that our Government can pull the rabbit out of the bag

Before any definite decisions were to take place on the matter of Brexit between the UK with the EU, it was reiterated that the UK would take care of its wider family i.e. the Overseas Territories; with the Lords on board telling the government that if anything,

it was a matter of moral duty. But then those well versed in world politics can tell you from personal experience, that although honour forces the captain not to leave ship until the last man is away and safe, it does not imply that he has to go down with the ship.

