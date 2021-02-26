Tax treaty provokes storm in Parliament

The tax treaty with Spain has provoked a storm in Parliament, with the Opposition arguing that it be replaced because it is intrusive and harmful to Gibraltar. This is the motion moved in the House late yesterday:

"THIS HOUSE:NOTES the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests entered into on the 4 March 2019 between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding Gibraltar (the "Tax Treaty") and signed by the Rt Hon David Lidington MP, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, on behalf of Gibraltar AND;CONSIDERS that the Tax Treaty is intrusive and harmful to Gibraltar's interests AND;RESOLVES that the Tax Treaty should be replaced at the earliest opportunity with a neutral and fair tax treaty based on the OECD model tax treaty."

