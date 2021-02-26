Beginning of the end as Gibraltar steps down from Major Incident Posture

Gibraltar will step down from its Major Incident posture – after over two months - at 6:00 AM on Monday the 1st of March. As from that date our catering establishments will be free to open once again. However, some constraints remain. All staff in catering establishments will be required to wear double masks for the 30 days of March.

The international evidence suggests that double masking reduces even further the possibility of the spreading of the virus by up to 95% and given the demographic nature of the staff of most of our catering establishments, and the fact that they will not have the benefit of full immunity from vaccination in the early days of the reopening of our catering establishments, it has been decided that the staff will have to double mask for the first 30 days.

26-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR