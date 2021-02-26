Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 3Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 80Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 92A total of 38,267 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contactof an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 21,591Vaccines done (second dose): 13,009

26-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR