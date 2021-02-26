Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

26th February 2021
Total tests done: 185,263
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 185,229
Confirmed cases: 4236 (+1)
Active cases: 20 (20: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4122 (+3)
Self-isolation: 84
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 80
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 92
A total of 38,267 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact
of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 21,591
Vaccines done (second dose): 13,009
26-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR