Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

1st March 2021
Total tests done: 187,038
Test results pending: 33
Test results received: 187,005
Confirmed cases: 4239 (+0)
Active cases: 19 (19: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4125 (+1)
Self-isolation: 76
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 38,498 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 23,518
Vaccines done (second dose): 13,290