How the hospitality sector will rocket over the summer
Music Industry
Music & Events as an example play a huge part of the music industry as it contributes around £5.2 billion to their economy with a whopping £1.1 billion which is just on live music events. In terms of Gibraltar there is a lot to be argued we normally have small and large events throughout the holiday months so club owners, promoters, booking agents, audio engineers, bar staff, security, cleaning crew and everyone involved are affected by this and not just organizers and musicians.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
02-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Explanation of deaths from COVID-19 even when recovered
- Explanation of deaths from COVID-19 even when recovered
- The Youth Service re-opens its doors with face-to-face sessions
- How the hospitality sector will rocket over the summer
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar was set to become the final frontier:Gibraltar was set to become the final frontier: WHERE WILL IT ALL END?
- It’s now a question of monitoring