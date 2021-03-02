The Youth Service re-opens its doors with face-to-face sessions

Following recommendations from the Office of Civil Contingencies and the GHA’s Public Health department, sessions are being restricted to groups of not more than 12 with the Youth Workers adjusting sessions and opening times. Members, parents and carers are kindly advised that signing up for sessions is paramount during theses unprecedented times (Please contact the Youth Workers at their respective youth clubs for further information).

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR