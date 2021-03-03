More trees planted around Gibraltar

The autumn to early spring is the best time to plant out trees in our Mediterranean climate, when cooler weather and rainfall help to get them established.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors for the Department of the Environment and Climate Change have been busy planting trees around Gibraltar.
A total of 69 trees of 12 species have been planted between November and February, of which 12 were relocated or replacements for trees lost, resulting in a net increase of 57 trees for Gibraltar.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
03-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR