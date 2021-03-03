More trees planted around Gibraltar

 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 11:14
The autumn to early spring is the best time to plant out trees in our Mediterranean climate, when cooler weather and rainfall help to get them established.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors for the Department of the Environment and Climate Change have been busy planting trees around Gibraltar. 


A total of 69 trees of 12 species have been planted between November and February, of which 12 were relocated or replacements for trees lost, resulting in a net increase of 57 trees for Gibraltar.

