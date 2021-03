By close of play on Monday 1st March 24,352 first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine had been given in Gibraltar with 13,704 people also receiving a second dose making a total of 38,056 doses of vaccine given.

The GHA is delighted to open up the COVID-19 vaccination programme to those in their 20’s and 30’s. As of today, a total of 398 people in the 20’s, and 361 people in their 30’s have received their first dose.

