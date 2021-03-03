Repercussions arise after as many as 239 local vehicle owners have already declared being officially resident in Spain

by PANORAMA reporter Since January last year, as many as 239 Gibraltar-registered vehicles, whose owners are resident in Spain, have reularised their position paying import duty and VAT due after their vehicles were impounded at the Spanish frontier.

The issue has gained prominence with the reduced number of vehicles crossing into Spain in Covid days - it means that the aduana officers have more time in their hands to ask the owners of vehicles entering Spain, where do they live, and when they say Spain, they are told that it is illegal to live in Spain and have a Gibraltar-registered vehicle.The same applies in reverse.

03-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR