Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 81Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 93A total of 39,177 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contactsof existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 25,221Vaccines done (second dose): 14,101

03-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR