Re-opening of schools

After 9 weeks since the end of term in December, and 5 weeks of Contingency Learning, it was evident that staff and children were, on the whole, keen to get back into more of a normal routine and enjoy the face-to-face interaction with each other that we have, perhaps, taken more for granted in the past. Empty schools are sad and even eerie places. The joy and energy that the pupils have brought back into school has been an uplifting experience for all of our school communities.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR