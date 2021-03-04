Spanish prime minister wants ‘cooperation and not confrontation’ with the UK, including Gibraltar

by JOE GARCIA Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has stressed that relations between Spain and the UK are 'very positive and very constructive', and this is the route to take, one of cooperation and not confrontation.

The question of Gibraltar has also benefitted from it. He says that cooperation was amply demonstrated in the agreement reached over the situation on Gibraltar in a Brexit context.As regards Gibraltar, he said that 'without abandoning our interests and demands we have opted for cooperation instead of confrontation.'The future of Gibraltar, he added, does not need to be an irritant in our bilateral relations.

