Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 190,475
Test results pending: 41
Test results received: 190,434
Confirmed cases: 4243 (+0)
Active cases: 18 (18: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4128 (+0)
Self-isolation: 79
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 39,336 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts
of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 25,629
Vaccines done (second dose): 15,023
