Special UK-Gibraltar partnership strengthened by new funding stream

The UK Government has included Gibraltar in the UK Community Renewal Fund for 2021-22. This means that projects in Gibraltar will be eligible for funding up to a maximum of half a million pounds.

The objective of the scheme is to support Gibraltar’s transition away from EU structural funding. It will be recalled that during our membership of the European Union, Gibraltar was entitled to such funds. The bulk of these came through the European Social Fund, the European Regional Development Fund and smaller funds such as Interreg. The last such programme came to an end in 2020.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR