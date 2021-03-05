Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN

This is a continuation of the current Weather Advisory which expires at 6pm today.

Showers will continue to affect Gibraltar through this evening, tonight and during tomorrow Saturday, occasionally heavy and more prolonged at times with a risk of thunder and with some strong and gusty Easterly winds picking up. There is a risk again that Rainfall Accumulations could reach 25mm within a 6 hour period, with this warning remaining under review.

Travel conditions will become difficult at times, with heavy rain leading to further standing water

on roads and a risk of local flooding.

05-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR