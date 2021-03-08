CLOSER LINKS OF GIBRALTAR WITH THE COMMONWEALTH BRING BENEFITS - Today is Commonwealth Day

Today Monday 8th March is Commonwealth Day. This year Commonwealth Day is centered around the theme ‘delivering a common future’ between all 54 member countries and the wider number of territories of the Commonwealth. The closer links with the Commonwealth will benefit Gibraltar in this post-Brexit world.

For the second time since 1973, Gibraltar celebrates Commonwealth Day from outside the European Union. It is extremely poignant that this year’s theme is ‘delivering a common future’ as our future will now, together with that of the United Kingdom, seek to develop our relationship with the Commonwealth from this new position in the world.

