What went on in the old St Bernard’s Hospital?

One of the most talked about places where strange happenings occurred was in the old St Bernard’s hospital. Countless Gibraltarians would share stories of things that they saw or felt that they could not explain. Many have wondered what really lay beneath the hospital and why there seemed to be a slight chill in the air?

The old hospital was excavated in 2014 in order to convert it into a new middle school. The builders came across a bit of a surprise that no one was prepared for. Over 251 skeletons were found aging around 600 years old and 87.3% undeniably categorised as male, late adolescence to forty years old at the time of death. This started to invoke questions about the post medieval period of Gibraltar while highlighting that very little was actually known about it.

09-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR