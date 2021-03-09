ROW OVER RELEASE OF TANKER

Iran’s leaders have once again warned that maritime security will remain at risk if its oil exports continue to be compromised as the US warns countries of assisting the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 as its sails in the Mediterranean after having been released by the Gibraltar authorities.

“The world’s powers know that in the case of full sanctions of Iran’s oil and if its oil exports is brought down to zero, international waterways cannot have that security they used to have in the past,” President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying Wednesday by the official news agency IRNA at a cabinet meeting with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

