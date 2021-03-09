Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 194,538
Test results pending: 57
Test results received: 194,481
Confirmed cases: 4255 (+6)
Active cases: 20 (14: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4136 (+2)
Self-isolation: 77
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 40,081 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 28,431
Vaccines done (second dose): 15,809
