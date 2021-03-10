Book review by JOE GARCIA A book that looks at Gibraltar from a religious viewpoint has just been published. The 'Rivers on the Rock' by Douglas Cumming is in fact the story of the Pentecostal and charismatic movements in Gibraltar.

Douglas worked at PANORAMA over the years, enjoying working for us as he puts it, but when the magic age of 65 loomed in the horizon he ended up retiring and concentrating in writing his 219-page book.As the book states, Douglas 'came to the faith in the 1970's Jesus movement and became involved with Bethel Tabernacle as a deacon. Over the years, he contributed to the life and worship of many of the Pentecostal churches as well as the Methodist Church where he trained as a Lay Preacher.

10-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR