War breaks out between GSD and Govt
Personal attacks and cheap shots from GSD, says Daryanani
It is ironic that the GSD should make a statement in reply to the Government on the issue of the new CEO of the GTB, accusing the Minister for Tourism of personal attacks and cheap shots, when in their latest press release they have done exactly that.
GSD’s assumption that the Gibraltar Tourist Board will lack direction and leadership because its CEO will be based in London, shows a complete lack of understanding of the day-to-day operations of the Board. The GTB has an extremely well established and experienced team that looks after operations on the ground and will continue to do so in a very professional manner. The new CEO will regularly visit Gibraltar and with today’s ability to communicate virtually, the new CEO will be more than capable of carrying out any of the administrative and organisational tasks required both from London and in Gibraltar.
