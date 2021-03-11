War breaks out between GSD and Govt

Rather than indulge in non-sensical personal attacks and take cheap shots, the Minister for Tourism should focus on providing credible answers and solutions. Anyone can play the ‘ding-dong’ game which he may think is attractive to the wider public but the reality on the ground is that people want to see solutions. His statement is vacuous on that score. The Tourism spokesman, Damon Bossino, said: “I am surprised that the Minister should have chosen to refer to the supposed discussion he and I had before the announcement. This is nothing other than a diversionary and ‘below the belt’ attempt at insinuating that the GSD Opposition agreed with the move when, as he well knows, it did not.

Personal attacks and cheap shots from GSD, says Daryanani

It is ironic that the GSD should make a statement in reply to the Government on the issue of the new CEO of the GTB, accusing the Minister for Tourism of personal attacks and cheap shots, when in their latest press release they have done exactly that.

GSD’s assumption that the Gibraltar Tourist Board will lack direction and leadership because its CEO will be based in London, shows a complete lack of understanding of the day-to-day operations of the Board. The GTB has an extremely well established and experienced team that looks after operations on the ground and will continue to do so in a very professional manner. The new CEO will regularly visit Gibraltar and with today’s ability to communicate virtually, the new CEO will be more than capable of carrying out any of the administrative and organisational tasks required both from London and in Gibraltar.

11-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR