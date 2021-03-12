Are electric cars worth it?

by CATHERINE NUZA In Gibraltar we have seen many green changes going on behind the scenes. One area that the government have touched upon during Covid-19 was the air quality on the Rock. Would electric cars be a logical way to improve the air quality for our community?

What if in the long run buying an electric car would help line your pockets with a nice bit of extra cash? Combined with environmental benefits the concept is an interesting one especially for a small country like Gibraltar. It’s reassuring to know that the Environment Agency of Gibraltar have been monitoring the air quality annually. 2019 stands out as the second year in which we have complied with all the EU air quality requirements. It’s important to realise that with the level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) seen in previous years that these last two years in a row are the only times that the requirements have been met.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR