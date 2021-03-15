From 8-year olds to pensioners attracted by Pool

by KARIM SCHEMBRI On this edition of In Perspective we look at the Gibraltar Pool Association. I caught up with Alison Balban and Dave Goodwin to find out more about the association and how they had coped throughout the pandemic. As for the association they have been closed like everyone else nevertheless they were allowed to open before the bars and restaurants.

They’ve had to cancel the league which was due to start with the restrictions that were put upon them. They might start in the summer but Dave personally thinks they should wait for next year and ‘call that for 2020/21’. They have their own facilities in Jumpers Bastion and are hoping to run the cup of 8. The singles and doubles will happen but with the league they need the support of the bars and their tables.

15-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR