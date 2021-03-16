REVISED AGENDA FOR TODAY’S MEETING OF PARLIAMENT

The revised agenda for the meeting of Parliament to be held today at 3pm is as follows:
* Answers to Questions (Continued)
*THE ORDER OF THE DAY:
GOVERNMENT BILLS FIRST AND SECOND READING
*A Bill for an Act to appropriate sums of money to the service of the year ended 31st day of March 2017.
- The Chief Minister.
*A Bill for an Act to appropriate sums of money to the service of the year ended 31st day of March 2018.
- The Chief Minister.
*A Bill for an Act to appropriate sums of money to the service of the year ended 31st day of March 2019.
- The Chief Minister.
*A Bill for an Act to amend the Pensions (Widows and Orphans) Act.
-The Chief Minister.
*A Bill for an Act to amend the Income Tax Act 2010.
- The Chief Minister.
