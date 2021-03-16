CUSTOMS SEIZE SEMI-RIGID INFLATABLE, CIGARETTES AND CANNABIS

Officers of the Marine Section seized in the early hours of the morning one semi-rigid inflatable vessel and five hundred and fifty cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place when a small semi-rigid inflatable with two persons on board was intercepted west off the runway by Emmerson’s Place. A high speed chase ensued, resulting in the two individuals abandoning the vessel and making good their escape. A search of the vessel revealed a total of five hundred and fifty cartons of various brands.

