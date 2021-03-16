Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 200,713
Test results pending: 51
Test results received: 200,662
Confirmed cases: 4,270 (+7)
Active cases: 28 (18: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,143 (+0)
Self-isolation: 165
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 41,285 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 29,667
Vaccines done (second dose): 18,629
