Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

A total of 41,285 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 29,667Vaccines done (second dose): 18,629

