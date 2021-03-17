BRITAIN WOULD DEFEND GIBRALTAR BY FORCE -says Boris Johnson

by JOE GARCIA
The prime minister Boris Johnson has pledged that Britain will defend Gibraltar by force. It follows a sabre-rattling motion in the Andalusian parliament by Spain's ultra right-wing party Vox in a motion before the Andalusian, which calls for a non-cooperation stance with Gibraltar and for it to be 'liberated ‘from Britain.
It could well be that Johnson's warning has been coincidental, as Britain is also pledging equal support to its other overseas territories.
