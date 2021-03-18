POLICE TRAINED IN CROWD CONTROL INCLUDES MILITARY POLICE - WHY?

Police are being trained in crowd control, which raises the question about what it is that they are expecting.
Indeed, new recruits have been busy learning the techniques of crowd control.
Armed with batons and shields, 20 officers were put through their paces during the two-day intensive course at Buffadero training area.
"The officers, who have almost completed their 6 month training course, need a basic knowledge of cordons and public order tactics, to meet the UK’s College of Policing guidelines," said spokesman.
Adding that: “This is basic training but we try to simulate public order confrontations as best we can.”
18-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR