Science week at school

Last week saw the students at St Mary’s Lower Primary celebrate Science week. The pupils at the school took part in a range of science-related activities and learnt about scientists to mark the occasion.
Nursery explored the properties of materials through a series of messy play activities such as ‘GelliBaff’ trays, shaving foam letter practice, waterbead and rainbow rice exploration and learning about how germs spread using milk and food colouring.
Reception learned about Florence Nightingale and engaged in hands-on science related activities such as planting lentils and exploring light and shadow using a ‘blackout box’. Reception undertook STEM activities such as making a trap for the Gingerbread man, building rainbows with duplo and finding ‘dinosaur’ fossils in oobleck.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR