Filling up their vehicles with fuel, but leaving without paying

by PANORAMA reporter Now and again there are reports of motorists filling up their vehicles with petrol at any of our gas stations, and then leaving without paying for it. There have already been six cases this year. And these are recorded cases - could there be more?

The RGP told PANORAMA: 'It is frequently the case that drivers enter the petrol stations's shop and pay for sweets, tobacco etc and forget to pay for the fuel. When the petrol station reports 'making off without payment' to the RGP, we check the CCTV footage and then contact the driver.‘Usually, they are apologetic and they return to the petrol station to make payment immediately.‘Clearly, this does not happen in the case of some Spanish drivers who cross the frontier before the RGP can take action.’

22-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR